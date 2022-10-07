Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

