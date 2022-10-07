FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87. 1,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.