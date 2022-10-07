FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 4,897 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

