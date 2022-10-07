Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,489 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apple by 29.5% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 60,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 90,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 427,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 241,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

