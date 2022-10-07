FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Raised by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$3.38. The business had revenue of C$49.51 million during the quarter.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
