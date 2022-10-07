FY2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion.

State Street Stock Performance

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

NYSE STT opened at $63.96 on Thursday. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

