FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.78.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34. In related news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
