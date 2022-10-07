FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Lowered by Analyst

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

