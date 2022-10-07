FY2023 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Cut by Oppenheimer

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $7.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

