FY2023 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Reduced by Analyst

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.40.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

