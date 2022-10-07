FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.42. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.