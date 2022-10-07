FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aisin Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aisin in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

Aisin Stock Down 0.9 %

ASEKY stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

