Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 1.5%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 35.91% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.