Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 35.91% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

