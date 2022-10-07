Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.

Gafisa Stock Performance

GFASY opened at $0.11 on Friday. Gafisa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units.

