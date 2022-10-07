Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.
Gafisa Stock Performance
GFASY opened at $0.11 on Friday. Gafisa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
About Gafisa
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gafisa (GFASY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.