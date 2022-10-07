Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

GLPG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

