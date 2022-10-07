Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

GLPI opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.