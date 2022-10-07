Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 79.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $300.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

