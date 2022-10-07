GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Shares Down 10.4%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 198,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 48,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,445,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 216,856 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

