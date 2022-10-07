GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 208,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 536,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GEE Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

About GEE Group

GEE Group ( NYSE:JOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

