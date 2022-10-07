GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 208,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 536,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GEE Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
GEE Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.
About GEE Group
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
