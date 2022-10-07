Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,822 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

