Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

