Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19.

