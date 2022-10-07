Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,905 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 250,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

DMLP opened at $27.85 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

