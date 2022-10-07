Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,842,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

