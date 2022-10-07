Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

