Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

