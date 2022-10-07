Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

