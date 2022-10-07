Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $398,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 1.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C3.ai Trading Down 1.1 %

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

AI stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.



