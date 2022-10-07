Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

