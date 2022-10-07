Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 45.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

