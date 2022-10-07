Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $91,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 173,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Home Depot by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $290.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

