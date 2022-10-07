Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.83.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.