Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,961 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

