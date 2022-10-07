Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,651 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.