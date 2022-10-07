Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,248 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $46,418,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 31.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Trading Down 0.2 %

AMCR stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.