Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,841 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 216,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $6.98 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.