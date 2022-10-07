Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after purchasing an additional 784,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after purchasing an additional 410,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 399,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

