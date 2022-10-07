Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $49.24 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10.

