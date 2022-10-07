Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

