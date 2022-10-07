Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $126.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

