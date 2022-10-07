Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

FLC opened at $15.76 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.