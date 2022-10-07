Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.11 and a one year high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.