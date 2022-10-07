General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.



