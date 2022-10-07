Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$2.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Geodrill Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

