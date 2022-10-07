Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.62, but opened at 7.05. Getty Images shares last traded at 6.77, with a volume of 3,374 shares traded.

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 16.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 18.52.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total value of 1,118,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,601,923 shares in the company, valued at 549,116,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

