Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Glass Houses Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glass Houses Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 23.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 2,186.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glass Houses Acquisition Company Profile

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

