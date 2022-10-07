Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, September 26th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 590.77 ($7.14).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 494.10 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market capitalization of £64.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 480.43. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.