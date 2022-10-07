Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.