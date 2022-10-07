Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 10,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 34,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

